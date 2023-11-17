FY2028 Earnings Forecast for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 earnings estimates for shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, November 16th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $2.33 for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.67) per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ARWR. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.53.

ARWR opened at $26.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.48 and its 200-day moving average is $31.33. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $22.87 and a twelve month high of $42.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 735,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,761,000 after buying an additional 193,812 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 12,054 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 184,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 13,630 shares in the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $40,811.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,256.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $40,811.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,256.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 57,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $1,624,070.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,761,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,768,824.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,643 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,105. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

