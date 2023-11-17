Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GLPG. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Galapagos from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Galapagos from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Galapagos presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.05.

Galapagos Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Galapagos

GLPG stock opened at $36.96 on Thursday. Galapagos has a 1 year low of $31.86 and a 1 year high of $48.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.96.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Galapagos by 0.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,317,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,176,000 after buying an additional 28,497 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Galapagos by 13.8% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,244,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,013,000 after buying an additional 513,915 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in Galapagos by 2,065.1% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,165,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,109 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Galapagos by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 880,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,808,000 after purchasing an additional 165,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 802,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,728,000 after purchasing an additional 119,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of?various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

