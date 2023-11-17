GAP (NYSE:GPS) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GPS. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of GAP from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on GAP from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on GAP in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on GAP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of GAP in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Shares of GPS stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. GAP has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $15.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.39. GAP had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that GAP will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 24,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $253,913.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 24,509 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $253,913.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sarah Gilligan sold 8,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $121,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,768 shares of company stock worth $382,237 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,617,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in GAP by 73.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,572,524 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,067 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in GAP by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,325,293 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after buying an additional 481,339 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 470.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,075,000 after buying an additional 297,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 189,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

