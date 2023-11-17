Gary Weiss Buys 100,000 Shares of Myer Holdings Limited (ASX:MYR) Stock

Myer Holdings Limited (ASX:MYR – Get Free Report) insider Gary Weiss bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.51 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of A$50,700.00 ($32,292.99).
Myer Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 708.94.
Myer Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. Myer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.
About Myer
Myer Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of offline and online department stores under the Myer brand name in Australia. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, homewares, beauty products, travel products, electrical goods, toys, and gift products. The company also provides beauty, grooming, gift registry, clothes alteration, formal hire, and breast cancer screening services; and operates in-store cafés and restaurants.
