Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.74

Shares of Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.74 and last traded at C$0.75, with a volume of 490736 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GXE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Gear Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Gear Energy Trading Down 2.7 %

Gear Energy Announces Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48. The company has a market cap of C$186.09 million, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 3.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

