General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in General Mills by 123,599.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after buying an additional 11,067,051 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of General Mills by 99,497.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,302,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in General Mills by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 627.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,536,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,525 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.94.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $65.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.48.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.56%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

