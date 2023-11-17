General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Holdings Lessened by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. lowered its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 123,599.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after buying an additional 11,067,051 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in General Mills by 99,497.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,302,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,708,000 after buying an additional 5,297,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in General Mills by 101.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,673,000 after buying an additional 3,496,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 627.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,536,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,213,000 after buying an additional 3,050,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.94.

General Mills Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of GIS stock opened at $65.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $90.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 57.56%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

