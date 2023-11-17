General Motors (NYSE:GM) Holdings Raised by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC grew its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 155.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,853 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,689 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GM. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in General Motors by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GM. StockNews.com began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upgraded General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $27.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.45 and its 200-day moving average is $33.79. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.06%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

