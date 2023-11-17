Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.50 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.92% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gilat Satellite Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of GILT opened at $6.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.12. The company has a market cap of $356.71 million, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.62. Gilat Satellite Networks has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $7.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 75,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 33,192 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 1,063.8% during the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 319,926 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 55.3% during the third quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 302,663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 107,751 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

