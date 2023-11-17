Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii cut its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 39.1% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 133,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,261,000 after buying an additional 37,396 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 7.8% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 44.0% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 132,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GILD. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.22.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $74.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.87 and a 1-year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

