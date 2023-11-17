Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Stake Trimmed by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,858,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 16,765 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 3.82% of Glaukos worth $132,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GKOS. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Glaukos by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Glaukos by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Glaukos by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Glaukos

In other news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $3,239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,785 shares in the company, valued at $3,943,424.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Price Performance

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $64.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 1.20. Glaukos Co. has a 1-year low of $40.45 and a 1-year high of $80.28.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $78.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.25 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on GKOS shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Glaukos from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Glaukos in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Glaukos from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Glaukos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.22.

Read Our Latest Report on GKOS

About Glaukos

(Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.