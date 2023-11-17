Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Globe Life by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 94,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,341,000 after acquiring an additional 28,786 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Globe Life by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Globe Life by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 88,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Globe Life by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,079,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Globe Life by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total transaction of $147,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Globe Life news, CEO James Matthew Darden sold 8,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total transaction of $1,000,295.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,049,668.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total value of $147,340.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,893 shares of company stock worth $6,639,879 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $117.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.23 and a twelve month high of $123.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globe Life in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.38.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

