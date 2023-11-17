GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CAO Nick Daddario Sells 300 Shares of Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) CAO Nick Daddario sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.26, for a total value of $26,778.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,174.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Nick Daddario also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 2nd, Nick Daddario sold 556 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $41,438.68.

On Monday, November 6th, Nick Daddario sold 516 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $44,479.20.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Nick Daddario sold 342 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $25,160.94.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $92.21 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.43 and a fifty-two week high of $92.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.73 and a 200 day moving average of $74.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GDDY has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.09.

Institutional Trading of GoDaddy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 517.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,311,000 after buying an additional 5,133,332 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,522,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,233 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP grew its position in GoDaddy by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,118 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,303,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the first quarter worth about $60,668,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

