Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter. Gold Royalty had a negative net margin of 367.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%.

Gold Royalty Trading Up 7.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN GROY opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Gold Royalty has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $2.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Royalty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Gold Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gold Royalty by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 8,310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Gold Royalty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on GROY shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Gold Royalty from $2.85 to $2.60 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Gold Royalty from $3.00 to $2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Gold Royalty from $8.75 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Gold Royalty from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Royalty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.44.

About Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

