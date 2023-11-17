Golden Goose Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (GOLD)

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 17th. Golden Goose has a total market cap of $22,252.69 and approximately $182.06 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golden Goose token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Golden Goose Token Profile

Golden Goose’s genesis date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golden Goose’s official website is goldengoose.io. The official message board for Golden Goose is medium.com/@contact_31481.

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay’s cheap and clean electricity.

_The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. _”

