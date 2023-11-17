Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

NASDAQ GT opened at $14.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.30. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.81.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GT. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 545,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after buying an additional 16,444 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth $1,324,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 58.2% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter. Athena Investment Management grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 16,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 183,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 14,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

