Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells $260,470.00 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.42, for a total value of $260,470.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,849,412.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $70.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.22. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a one year low of $31.21 and a one year high of $79.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $71.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.49 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 79.96% and a net margin of 4.31%. Analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter worth $5,010,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter worth about $3,187,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 23.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 265.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 16,037 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 261.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 45,587 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GSHD. BMO Capital Markets raised Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

