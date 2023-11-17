Gowest Gold (CVE:GWA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Gowest Gold Ltd. (CVE:GWA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 59500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$76.12 million, a PE ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27.

Gowest Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold mineral properties in Canada. The company focuses on the development of its 100% owned Bradshaw gold deposit, which is part of the North Timmins gold project located near Timmins, Ontario. It holds interest in the North Timmins Gold Project that covers one patented mining claim, 11 mining leases, and 62 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 120 square kilometers in Evelyn, Gowan, Little, Prosser, Tully, and Wark Townships in the Timmins gold camp.

