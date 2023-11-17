Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 466,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,400 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Grab were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRAB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Grab in the first quarter worth about $6,153,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grab by 10,765.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 107,659 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the first quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the first quarter worth about $161,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

GRAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Grab from $4.80 to $5.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Grab from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Grab from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays raised Grab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

Shares of GRAB stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average of $3.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 0.92. Grab Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $4.03.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $615.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.99 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 38.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

