GrainCorp Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.30 (ASX:GNC)

GrainCorp Limited (ASX:GNC – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, November 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th.
GrainCorp Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25.
About GrainCorp
