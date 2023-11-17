Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.70

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Great Portland Estates Price Performance

Shares of Great Portland Estates stock opened at GBX 420.83 ($5.17) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -648.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.85. Great Portland Estates has a twelve month low of GBX 363.20 ($4.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 605.50 ($7.44). The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 406.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 433.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Great Portland Estates

In other Great Portland Estates news, insider Richard Stephen Mully bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 387 ($4.75) per share, with a total value of £38,700 ($47,525.48). 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

