Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Issues Earnings Results

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The conglomerate reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. Griffon had a return on equity of 60.20% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $641.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Griffon Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of GFF opened at $44.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. Griffon has a 12 month low of $25.97 and a 12 month high of $47.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63.

Griffon Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Griffon’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Griffon declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the conglomerate to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Griffon by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,674,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $153,717,000 after buying an additional 181,416 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,819,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $171,798,000 after purchasing an additional 21,829 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,929,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,642,000 after purchasing an additional 90,502 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Griffon by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 893,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,995,000 after buying an additional 35,479 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Griffon by 50.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,248,000 after acquiring an additional 196,430 shares in the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Griffon in a research note on Friday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Griffon from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

