Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Raymond James currently has $27.00 price objective on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Guardant Health from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Guardant Health from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Guardant Health from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.20.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Guardant Health
Guardant Health Price Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,125 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $69,253.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,625.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardant Health
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GH. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 137.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.
Guardant Health Company Profile
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Guardant Health
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Amazon, Target, Walmart in a race for fastest delivery
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- Palo Alto Networks: the one security stock to rule them all
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Is it time to buy the dip in Walmart shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.