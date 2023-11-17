Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Raymond James currently has $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Guardant Health from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Guardant Health from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Guardant Health from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Guardant Health

Guardant Health Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $22.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.96. Guardant Health has a fifty-two week low of $20.67 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.16 and a 200-day moving average of $31.75.

In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,125 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $69,253.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,625.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardant Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GH. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 137.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.