Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Price Target Lowered to C$51.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Guardian Capital Group from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Guardian Capital Group
Guardian Capital Group Price Performance
Guardian Capital Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -71.96%.
Guardian Capital Group Company Profile
Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the Untied States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Investment Management, Wealth Management, and Corporate Activities and Investment segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Guardian Capital Group
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Amazon, Target, Walmart in a race for fastest delivery
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Palo Alto Networks: the one security stock to rule them all
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Is it time to buy the dip in Walmart shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.