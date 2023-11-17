Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Short Interest Up 13.7% in October

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the October 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLNE

Hamilton Lane Trading Down 1.6 %

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

HLNE opened at $92.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.05 and its 200-day moving average is $83.03. Hamilton Lane has a 52-week low of $62.47 and a 52-week high of $94.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hamilton Lane

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 0.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hamilton Lane

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.