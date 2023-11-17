Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Director Rawson Haverty, Jr. Sells 3,519 Shares

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) Director Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 3,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $111,094.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,216.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of HVT opened at $31.01 on Friday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $38.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.74 and a 200-day moving average of $29.61.
Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.
Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names, as well as private label Skye name.
