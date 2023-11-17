Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Director Rawson Haverty, Jr. Sells 3,519 Shares

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) Director Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 3,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $111,094.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,216.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of HVT opened at $31.01 on Friday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $38.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.74 and a 200-day moving average of $29.61.

Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haverty Furniture Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HVT. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 42.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,126,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 31.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 15,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 9.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names, as well as private label Skye name.

