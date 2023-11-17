Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.74 and last traded at $12.73. Approximately 434,742 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,856,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.04.

HE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $17.75.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.57.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 52,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,999,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 98,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 24,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

