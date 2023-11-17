HC Wainwright Boosts Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Price Target to $5.00

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $1.60 to $5.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Avinger’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.59) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($3.20) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.26) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avinger from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Avinger Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGR opened at $3.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.42. Avinger has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $24.30.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported ($2.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.85) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 6,767.92% and a negative net margin of 225.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avinger will post -19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avinger

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Avinger in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Avinger in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Avinger by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avinger during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

