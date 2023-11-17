HC Wainwright Cuts Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Price Target to $5.00

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Oncolytics Biotech Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of ONCY opened at $1.41 on Monday. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $3.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.10. The stock has a market cap of $103.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.24.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCY. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 194,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 15.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 17,256 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Oncolytics Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

