HC Wainwright Cuts Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Price Target to $5.00

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.84 EPS.
Oncolytics Biotech Stock Down 4.7 %
Shares of ONCY opened at $1.41 on Monday. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $3.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.10. The stock has a market cap of $103.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.24.
Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncolytics Biotech
Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile
Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Oncolytics Biotech
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Amazon, Target, Walmart in a race for fastest delivery
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Palo Alto Networks: the one security stock to rule them all
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- Is it time to buy the dip in Walmart shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.