HC Wainwright Increases Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Price Target to $5.00

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.75 to $5.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 405.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %

AKBA stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $186.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.88.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $42.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.19 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 249.60% and a negative net margin of 30.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akebia Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 27,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50,066 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,925 shares in the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

