HC Wainwright Increases Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Price Target to $275.00

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $225.00 to $275.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($5.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($19.47) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($5.39) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($4.93) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($4.44) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($3.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($18.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $28.92 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MDGL. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $336.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $313.09.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL opened at $168.69 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.99. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $57.21 and a 1-year high of $322.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of -0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.90) by ($0.44). Analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 34,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.42 per share, for a total transaction of $5,347,686.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,531,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,597,429.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $303,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 4,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 131.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,086,000 after buying an additional 97,480 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 143.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 8,164 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

