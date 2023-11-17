HC Wainwright Lowers Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) Price Target to $5.50

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Xeris Biopharma’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.48 EPS.
Several other research analysts have also commented on XERS. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Xeris Biopharma from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XERS. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Xeris Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Xeris Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Xeris Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 309.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 13,688 shares during the last quarter. 40.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Xeris Biopharma Company Profile
Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company markets Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.
