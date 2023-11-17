HC Wainwright Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 16th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bitdeer Technologies Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bitdeer Technologies Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $14.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTDR. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter worth about $604,000. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

