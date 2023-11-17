Head to Head Analysis: Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA) & Grindr (NYSE:GRND)

Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA – Get Free Report) and Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.8% of Grindr shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.2% of Grindr shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Clikia and Grindr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clikia N/A N/A N/A Grindr -2.35% 40.70% 0.98%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clikia N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A Grindr $195.01 million 5.97 $850,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Clikia and Grindr’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Grindr has higher revenue and earnings than Clikia.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Clikia and Grindr, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clikia 0 0 0 0 N/A Grindr 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Clikia has a beta of 3, meaning that its stock price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grindr has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Grindr beats Clikia on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clikia

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

About Grindr

Grindr Inc. operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version; and manages Blendr, a dating service application. Grindr Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in West Hollywood, California.

