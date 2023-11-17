Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has $17.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an underperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.19.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

PEAK stock opened at $16.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $28.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.64.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $556.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 272.73%.

Institutional Trading of Healthpeak Properties

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEAK. TCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,864,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 83.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Articles

