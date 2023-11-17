HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Essex LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. 27.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HEI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on HEICO from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on HEICO in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on HEICO from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Benchmark increased their price objective on HEICO from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of HEICO in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HEICO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.10.

HEICO Stock Down 0.1 %

HEI opened at $169.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.17. HEICO Co. has a 12 month low of $147.69 and a 12 month high of $182.18.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $722.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. HEICO’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at HEICO

In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $328,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,262,379.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $328,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,262,379.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 23,477 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $3,901,877.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,694,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,617,756.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Further Reading

