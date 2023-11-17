Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

HP has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Benchmark upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.27.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

HP stock opened at $37.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.69. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $54.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.66.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $659.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.17 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 15.76%. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hans Helmerich sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,088,122.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,340,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,908,628.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,127 shares of company stock worth $1,455,502 in the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Helmerich & Payne

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 8,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helmerich & Payne

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.