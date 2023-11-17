Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Price Target Lowered to C$19.00 at National Bankshares

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HRX. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Desjardins decreased their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Héroux-Devtek presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$18.90.

Get Héroux-Devtek alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HRX

Héroux-Devtek Trading Down 1.4 %

About Héroux-Devtek

Shares of HRX opened at C$15.25 on Monday. Héroux-Devtek has a 12-month low of C$12.51 and a 12-month high of C$16.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$513.16 million, a PE ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

(Get Free Report)

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.