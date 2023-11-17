HI (HI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.20 Million

HI (HI) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 17th. HI has a market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HI has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006245 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00017497 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,373.30 or 0.99996121 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00011380 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004340 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005678 BTC.

HI (HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 4,098,090,305.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00074295 USD and is up 0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $1,370,353.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

