Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,901 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 1.0 %

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $167.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.79. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $168.23. The stock has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.67. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total transaction of $1,276,292.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,441,840.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

