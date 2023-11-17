HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

HireQuest has a dividend payout ratio of 26.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect HireQuest to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.

Shares of HireQuest stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.69. HireQuest has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $29.38. The firm has a market cap of $193.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, Director Jack A. Olmstead purchased 6,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $93,566.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,944. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HQI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in HireQuest by 529.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of HireQuest in the second quarter worth $46,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 2,230.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 13,226 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 6,108.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in HireQuest by 52.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of HireQuest from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HireQuest from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. It offers staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services. The company also specializes in commercial and non-CDL drivers.

