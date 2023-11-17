Hologic, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Hologic in a report issued on Tuesday, November 14th. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.07. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hologic’s current full-year earnings is $3.99 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Hologic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hologic

Hologic Price Performance

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $72.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. Hologic has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Hologic by 312.4% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hologic in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 595.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hologic

(Get Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.