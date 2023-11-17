Horizen (ZEN) Price Down 7.9% Over Last Week

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. Horizen has a market cap of $154.61 million and approximately $9.83 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $10.77 or 0.00029563 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00081435 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00043788 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About Horizen

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,349,788 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.