Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,144 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 376.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,249,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,262,000 after buying an additional 4,936,923 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,080,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,516,000 after buying an additional 3,240,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,077,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,221,000 after buying an additional 2,972,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of HST opened at $17.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 5.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.62. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $19.42.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

Several analysts recently commented on HST shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.04.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

