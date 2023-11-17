Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at UBS Group

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HST. Oppenheimer raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush started coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.04.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HST

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $17.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.62. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $19.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.57%.

Institutional Trading of Host Hotels & Resorts

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $410,211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 376.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,249,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936,923 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $76,080,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,516,000 after buying an additional 3,240,590 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 95.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,077,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,221,000 after buying an additional 2,972,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.