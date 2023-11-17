Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,063,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,872 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Hostess Brands worth $229,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hostess Brands by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,077,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,247,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,997,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,790,000 after purchasing an additional 96,984 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,004,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,147,000 after purchasing an additional 55,673 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 33.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,108,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,211,000 after buying an additional 1,019,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,887,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,446,000 after buying an additional 320,776 shares during the period.

Hostess Brands Stock Down 0.1 %

TWNK stock opened at $33.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.53. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.59 and a 52 week high of $33.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $352.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.09 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 7.74%. Hostess Brands’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hostess Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens lowered Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.58.

Hostess Brands Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

