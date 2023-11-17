Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,816,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,459,000 after purchasing an additional 178,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,867,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,026 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,079,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,838,000 after purchasing an additional 244,271 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,797,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,902,000 after acquiring an additional 21,602 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $134,379,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HWM opened at $51.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.14. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $34.80 and a one year high of $52.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

HWM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.69.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

