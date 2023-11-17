HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,772 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in HP by 83.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in HP by 84.4% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $978,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,268 shares in the company, valued at $18,752,901. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,457,179 shares of company stock valued at $388,231,371. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Edward Jones raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.82.

HP Stock Performance

HP stock opened at $28.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.58.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. HP had a net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 113.55%. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.26%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

