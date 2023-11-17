Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $335.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $333.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.43.

Shares of HUBB opened at $289.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $298.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. Hubbell has a 12-month low of $219.77 and a 12-month high of $340.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hubbell will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total value of $543,097.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 238.9% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 74,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,326,000 after buying an additional 52,466 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 3rd quarter valued at $517,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 13.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

