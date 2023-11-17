Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Cut to C$9.30 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.10 to C$9.30 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HBM. TD Securities lowered their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.25 to C$8.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.25 to C$8.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.18.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

HBM opened at C$5.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.04. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$5.46 and a 12 month high of C$8.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.50. The stock has a market cap of C$2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.02.

The business also recently declared a 1 dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

Further Reading

